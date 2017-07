Xo, G

Moscato | 750 ml | Starts at $ 17.45

Just sweet enough to dance on the tongue, this flirty Moscato knows how to tease the palate without going too far. Packed with bright flavors of juicy apricot and peach, with hints of crisp citrus for a clean finish. Pair our Moscato with dessert and light cheeses. Or try it with spicy dishes, if you dare to walk on the wild side.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability