Voga Sparkling Pinot Grigio

Pinot Grigio/Pinot Gris | 750 ml | Starts at $ 18.37

87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A sleek package that holds a delicious sparkler! The Voga NV Sparkling Pinot Grigio shows fresh and bright flavors on the palate, a great way to enjoy this well-known varietal.

