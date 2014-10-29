True Myth
True Myth

Chardonnay | 750 ml | Starts at $16.34
Flavors of pear, pineapple, light citrus, vanilla bean, and hints of toasted oak. 13.5% ABV.
SkuWW-TRUMYTH-CHRD
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

