Tisdale
Home/White Wine/Tisdale

Tisdale

Pinot Grigio | 750 ml | Starts at $8.49
Light-bodied Pinot Grigio with citrus fruit notes and a refreshing finish. 11.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-TISDALE-PG
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like