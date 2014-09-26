The Naked Grape
The Naked Grape

Moscato | 750 ml | Starts at $12.49
Light bodied with a touch of fizz and aromas of peach and orange blossom. 8.5% ABV.
SkuWW-NKDGRP-MOSC
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

