The Crusher

Chardonnay | 750 ml | Starts at $21.99
California. Aroma of freshly cut pineapple and a buttery yet fruity taste, this Chardonnay is definitely a food wine. 13.5% ABV
SkuWW-CRSHR-CHRD
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

