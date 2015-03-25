Terra d’Oro
Home/White Wine/Terra d’Oro

Terra d’Oro

Pinot Grigio | 750 ml | Starts at $15.49
Aromas and flavors of juicy pears, stone fruits, and clover blossom with a touch of French oak. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-TERDOR-PG
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like