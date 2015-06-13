Santa Rita 120
Santa Rita 120

Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml | Starts at $13.49
Chile. Bouquet of citrus blossoms and peaches, with flavors of citrus fruit complete with a smooth texture. 13.5% ABV
SkuWW-SNT120-SAUV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

