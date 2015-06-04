Santa Ema
Santa Ema

Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml | Starts at $19.49
Chilean. With a cabbagey and grassy nose, as well as a classic tart taste it's sure to always be a winner.
SkuWW-SNTEM-SAUV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

