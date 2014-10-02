Primosole
Pinot Grigio | 750 ml | Starts at $15.49
Fresh and rich fruity aromas of apple and pear with a hint of citrus fruit. Fresh and fruit, very clean and crisp. 12.5% ABV.
SkuWW-PRMSOL-PG
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

