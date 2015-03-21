Old Soul
Chardonnay | 750 ml | Starts at $14.49
Pineapple, pear and tropical fruit are succulent and crisp, developing into a well balanced and full body. ABV 13%
SkuWW-OLDSL-CHRD
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

