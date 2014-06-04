Nobilo
Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml | Starts at $14.49
New Zealand. Airy aromas of citrus fruit, tropical fruit and jalape’±o. 13% ABV
Brand/companynobilo
Regionmarlborough
SkuWW-NOBI-SAUV
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalWhite Wine

