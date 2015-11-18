Momo
Home/White Wine/Momo

Momo

Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml | Starts at $21.99
New Zealand. Aromas of tropical fruit, herbs and a hint of cassis. Rich palate, with notes of lemon and passion fruit. 13% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-MOMO-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like