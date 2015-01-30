Miraval
Home/White Wine/Miraval

Miraval

Cotes de Provence | 750 ml | Starts at $33.99
A pink petal, bone-dry rose with refreshing aromas of small field strawberries, orange zest, and light spices. 13% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-MIRPRV-ROS
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like