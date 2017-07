Miguel Torres Digna Sauvignon Blanc

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $ 15.6

87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Razor-sharp and well-designed, the tart citrusy '05 Miguel Torres Santa Digna Sauvignon Blanc offers a refreshing and clean look to the varietal; great with simple shellfish.

