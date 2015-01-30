Menage A Trois
Home/White Wine/Menage A Trois

Menage A Trois

Pinot Grigio | 750 ml | Starts at $13.49
Fruit-forward and delicious on its own and wonderfully versatile with food. 13.1% ABV.
Get this delivered
SkuWW-MNGAT-PG
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like