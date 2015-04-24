Lucien Crochet
Lucien Crochet

Sancerre | 750 ml | Starts at $30.99
France. Medium-bodied with flavors of citrus, melon, and pineapple with great depth and texture. 13% ABV
SkuWW-LUCR-SNC
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

