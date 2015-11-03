Line 39
Home/White Wine/Line 39

Line 39

Pinot Grigio | 750 ml | Starts at $16.49
Lodi. Ripe pair, stone fruit aromas. Broad palate balanced by fresh acidity.1 2.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-LIN39PNTGR-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like