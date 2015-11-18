Laporte
Laporte

Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml | Starts at $21.99
France. Floral and fruity aromas. A hint of lemon flavor gives it all its liveliness. 12.5% ABV
SkuWW-LAPOR-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

