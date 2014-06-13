Graffigna Centenario
Home/White Wine/Graffigna Centenario

Graffigna Centenario

Pinot Grigio | 750 ml | Starts at $13.49
Argentina. Hints of jasmine with bright peach and apricot notes. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-GRAF-PG
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like