Flip Flop
Home/White Wine/Flip Flop

Flip Flop

Moscato | 750 ml | Starts at $11.49
California. Light-bodied with floral aromas, semi-sweet palate, and a soft finish. 13% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-FLPFLP-MSC
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like