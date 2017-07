Fess Parker Chardonnay Ashley's '10

Chardonnay | 750 ml | Starts at $ 33.58

90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '10 Fess Parker Ashley's Chardonnay is fantastically ripe and oaky; just swamps the palate with wave after wave of pineapple jam, tangerine tart, apricot filling.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability