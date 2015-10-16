Estate Tamaya
Estate Tamaya

Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml | Starts at $19.49
Chile. Crisp, bright wine offers notes of white flowers, melon, papaya, citrus and crushed stones. 13% ABV
SkuWW-ESTTM-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

