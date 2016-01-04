Domaine Cheveau
Domaine Cheveau

Macon Fuissé | 750 ml | Starts at $24.99
France. Fresh, crisp and minerally with apple and lemon notes. Rich and buttery with tropical fruit overtones. 13.5% ABV
SkuWW-DOMCH-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

