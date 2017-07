Domaine Alfred Chardonnay Chamisal '06

Chardonnay | 750 ml | Starts at $ 31.74

89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '06 Dom Alfred Chamisal Chardonnay is ripe and plump with pear, spice, apple and melon fruit; complex, picking up light creamy oak and hazelnut flavors; drink now.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability