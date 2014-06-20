DeadBolt
DeadBolt

California White | 750 ml | Starts at $13.49
California. Aromas of fresh vanilla, stone fruit and spice with a pineapple, white peach and sweet spice palate. 13% ABV
SkuWW-DEAD-CALW
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

