Casa Lapostolle

Alexandre Chardonnay | 750 ml | Starts at $ 28.06

91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '03 Casa Lapostolle Cuvee Alexandre Chardonnay is subtle at first, with toast and candied pear notes, yielding layers of apple, fig, honeysuckle and mineral; stays elegant.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability