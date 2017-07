Buehler Chardonnay Russian River '05

Chardonnay | 750 ml | Starts at $ 21.63

87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A good example of Russian River Valley Chardonnay, the '06 Buehler offers fully ripened core fruit flavors and a well-textured palate that is round and silky; drinks quite easily.

