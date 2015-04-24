Brovia Roero Arnies
Home/White Wine/Brovia Roero Arnies

Brovia Roero Arnies

White Wine | 750 ml | Starts at $30.99
Complex aromas and flavors of pineapple, fennel, and green apple swirl in this richly textured, generous, white. 13% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-BROVIA-WB
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like