Bartenura
Home/White Wine/Bartenura

Bartenura

Moscato | 750 ml | Starts at $18.37
Italy. Crisp and refreshing flavors of pear, tangerine, and melon. 5% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companybartenura
Regionlombardy
SkuWW-BART-MSC
Size750 ml
Styledessert wine
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like