Baileyana

Firepeak Cuvee Chardonnay | 750 ml | Starts at $ 26.23

90 PTS WINE ADOVOCATE The Baileyana GFC Chardonnay has clean mineral notes that frame hints of lemon, crushed rocks and white flowers; a vibrant, beautifully focused Chardonnay; terrific showing.

