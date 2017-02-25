Speyburn 10 Year
Speyburn 10 Year

Single Malt Scotch | 750 ml | Starts at $30.99
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Delicate touches of peach and dates.
Brand/companyspeyburn
Regionhighland
SkuWS-S93455-750ML
Size750 ml
Stylesingle malt
Type/varietalWhiskey

