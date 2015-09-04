Wild Turkey Rye
Wild Turkey Rye

Straight Rye Whiskey | 750 ml | Starts at $25.99
Made in USA. Vanilla and spice with a light floral note. 81 Proof
SkuWS-WLDRYE-750
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhiskey

