Tomatin 18 Yr Single Malt

Single Malt Scotch | 750 ml | Starts at $ 86.27

GOLD MEDAL 2014 SF SPIRITS COMPETITION Aged for a minimum of 18 years and married for a period in Spanish Oloroso sherry casks to produce an exquisite whiskey. Full of flavor with a velvety mouthfeel.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability