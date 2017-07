Macallan Fine Oak 21 Year Old Scotch

Single Malt Scotch | 750 ml | Starts at $ 520.99

FIVE STARS HIGHEST RECOMMENDATION SPIRITS JOURNAL,DBL GOLD MEDAL-2008 SF WORLD SPIRIT COMP. Rich honey, amber tone. The early bouquet is round, biscuity, and a touch spicy, the whisky finishes sweet.

