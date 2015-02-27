JR Ewing
JR Ewing

Bourbon | 750 ml | Starts at $39.99
Mature, with hints of vanilla, oak sweetness, and a touch of orange. Mild yet crisp. It's Bourbon the way bourbon is meant to be.
SkuWS-JREWG-750
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhiskey

