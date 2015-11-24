Jim Beam Fire
Jim Beam Fire

Cinnamon Bourbon Whiskey | 750 ml | Starts at $17.49
Sweet cinnamon with bourbon notes and a fiery kick. 35% ABV
Brand/companyjim beam
SkuWS-JIMBM-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleblended bourbon
Type/varietalWhiskey

