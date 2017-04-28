Jim Beam Fire
Jim Beam Fire

Cinnamon Bourbon Whiskey | 1.75 l | Starts at $20.49
Sweet cinnamon with bourbon notes and a fiery kick. 35% ABV
SkuWS-J62199-175L
Size1.75 l
Type/varietalwhiskey & scotch

