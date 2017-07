Isle of Jura Scotch 10 Year

Single Malt Scotch | 750 ml | Starts at $ 47.99

GOLD MEDAL 2012 BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. The aromas is brawny, salty and lightly smoky; notes of peanut butter, baked apple and sea salt; flavors of sweet grain; plenty of textural depth.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability