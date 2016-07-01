Akashi White Oak
Home/Whiskey & Scotch/Akashi White Oak

Akashi White Oak

Japanese Whiskey | 750 ml | Starts at $43.99
Malty citrusy aroma with scents of black cherry, toffee and oak. Notes of vanilla with a long, malty finish. 46% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWS-AKAWH-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhiskey

