Zubrowka Zu
Home/Vodka/Zubrowka Zu

Zubrowka Zu

Bison Grass Vodka | 750 ml | Starts at $27.5
This vodka has a faint yellowish tinge, with flavors of menthol and sweet vanilla.
Get this delivered
Brand/companyzubrowka
SkuVO-Z12867-750ML
Size750 ml
Stylevodka
Type/varietalVodka

You May Also Like