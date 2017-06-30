Vox Vodka
Vox Vodka

Grain Vodka | 750 ml | Starts at $28.97
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Produced from 100% wheat grain, then distilled five times.
Brand/companyvox
SkuVO-V28918-750ML
Size750 ml
Stylevodka
Type/varietalVodka

