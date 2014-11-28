VeeV
Açaí Berry Infused Spirit | 750 ml | Starts at $32.67
Full-bodied and formulated with the right amount of Acai-Berry and other natural ingredients to deliver a smooth finish. 70 Proof.
Brand/companyveev
SkuVO-VEEV2FLSK-750
Size750 ml
Styleherbal
Type/varietalVodka

