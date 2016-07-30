Stoli Razberi
Stoli Razberi

Raspberry Flavored Vodka | 750 ml | Starts at $22.99
Whole raspberry, vanilla cream, and faint tomato peel aromas with a silky, dry-yet-fruity medium body. 70 Proof
Size750 ml
Type/varietalVodka

