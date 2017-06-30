Stoli Hot
Stoli Hot

Jalapeño Vodka | 750 ml | Starts at $22.19
Powerful green peppery taste with real heat! Some crisp dryness, with a complex palate of tastes and sharp spicy sensations.
Brand/companystolichnaya
SkuVO-S41822-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleflavored
Type/varietalVodka

