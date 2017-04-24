Smirnoff
Home/Vodka/Smirnoff

Smirnoff

Sourced Cranberry Apple | 750 ml | Starts at $16.49
Not too sweet, not too sour – it’s a refreshingly tasty blend that will keep the party going. 35% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuSD-S83006-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalsd craft brews

You May Also Like