Smirnoff Whipped Cream

Flavored Vodka | 750 ml | Starts at $18.49
Triple distilled and 10 times filtered with the great flavor of whipped cream!
Brand/companysmirnoff
SkuVO-S68869-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleflavored
Type/varietalVodka

