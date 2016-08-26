Smirnoff Citrus Twist
Home/Vodka/Smirnoff Citrus Twist

Smirnoff Citrus Twist

Flavored Vodka | 750 ml | Starts at $17.49
Add a little citrus twist in your next cocktail.
Get this delivered
Brand/companysmirnoff
SkuVO-S80613-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleflavored
Type/varietalVodka

You May Also Like