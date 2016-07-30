Skyy Passion Fruit
Skyy Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit Flavored Vodka | 750 ml | Starts at $23.99
A unique twist of ripe guava, with a warm and tropical purple passion fruit experience. 70 Proof
SkuVO-SKYPS-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalVodka

