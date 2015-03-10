Seagram's
Seagram's

Cookies & Cream Vodka | 750 ml | Starts at $18.79
The delicious cookies and cream flavor you love, recreated in this smooth and flavorful vodka. Perfect in desserts and coffee! 60 proof
Size750 ml
Type/varietalVodka

